Elecciones Generales Susana Díaz sobre que Vox reclame el voto a la izquierda: "El lobo le pide el voto a los corderos"

La expresidenta de la Junta ha afeado que la formación "cuestiona la memoria histórica y la protección de las mujeres".

La líder de los socialistas andaluces, Susana Díaz, durante su intervención en el acto electoral que su partido ha celebrado en Sevilla junto al presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez. EFE/Julio Muñoz

La secretaria general del PSOE-A, Susana Díaz, ha criticado que el presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, haya pedido el voto de la izquierda en las elecciones generales del próximo 28 de abril, reprochando que "el lobo le pide el voto a los corderos".

En declaraciones a periodistas este domingo en La Palma del Condado (Huelva), Díaz ha afeado dicho llamamiento añadiendo que "en Andalucía afortunadamente la gente es lista y sabe perfectamente lo que supone y está suponiendo la extrema derecha".

Así, la expresidenta de la Junta ha afeado que la formación "cuestiona nuestros servicios públicos, la memoria histórica, la protección de las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género y de sus hijos o a quienes salvan la vida en el Mediterráneo", entre otras cosas, a lo que, a su juicio, que "el lobo venga a decir que no es tan lobo y que lo voten los corderos habla por sí mismo".

