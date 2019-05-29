Después de 30 años de dominio absoluto, el PP de Ourense pierde definitivamente la mayoría absoluta en la Diputación Provincial gobernada por Manuel Baltar desde 2012 y antes, desde finales de la década de los 80 del siglo pasado, por su padre José Luis Baltar. Todo un terremoto político en la provincia gallega que se ha confirmado tras el recuento oficial de los votos. Ahora Baltar hijo, acostumbrado al poder absoluto tendrá que recurrir a acuerdos para poder mantenerse en el cargo.
Según han avanzado fuentes del propio PP, el escrutinio definitivo del 26-M ratifica, como se preveía, que el PP ya no disfruta de la mayoría absoluta por una diferencia de 850 votos en el partido judicial de Ourense.
Con estos resultados, el partido judicial de Ourense (37 municipios) se ha erigido como clave para el cambio en la diputación, al perder el PP dos diputados respecto a las elecciones pasadas y, en el futuro inmediato, a la espera de posibles pactos.
Los resultados actuales dejarían la siguiente composición en la corporación actual: 12 escaños para el PP; el PSOE obtiene 9; 2 Democracia Ourensena (DO); el BNG mantendría el diputado actual, y Ciudadanos irrumpiría en la corporación provincial con un representante.
Con ello, se abre un escenario inédito en la Diputación, ya que por primera vez el presidente provincial estaría obligado a pactar para seguir en el gobierno donde al PP le valdría sumar tanto el escaño de Ciudadanos como de Democracia Ourensana.
Y sobre este particular, el líder de DO Gonzalo Pérez Jácome se mostró en el día de ayer partidario de un acto a cuatro con el resto de fuerzas de la oposición para "sacar a la saga Baltar" de la institución provincial. Así que ahora el PP de Ourense lo fía todo a Ciudadanos.
