El Ejecutivo autonómico ha empleado el correo institucional de la plataforma digital Educamadrid, que la Consejería de Educación utiliza para comunicarse con los centros educativos de toda la región, para transmitírselo a los alumnos.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. David Fernández / EFE

El Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, a tan solo seis días de la convocatoria electoral en la Comunidad de Madrid, ha anunciado que entregará a 650.000 niños un diploma de la concesión de la Gran Cruz de la Orden del 2 de Mayo. El Ejecutivo autonómico ha empleado el correo institucional de la plataforma digital que la Consejería de Educación utiliza para comunicarse con los centros educativos de toda la región, Educamadrid, para transmitírselo a los alumnos, según recoge El Salto

Las distinciones, tal y como han anunciado desde el Gabinete de la propia comunidad, "están dirigidos a los estudiantes de segundo Ciclo de Educación Infantil, Educación Primaria y 1º y 2º curso de Educación Secundaria Obligatoria. Además se les hará llegar a todos los niños de los Centros de Educación Especial, desde los 6 a 13 años". 

Ayuso entregó el año pasado este reconocimiento, que es la máxima condecoración de la región, al tenista Rafa Nadal. Ahora decide otorgárselo "a todos los niños de la Comunidad" a través de esta herramienta que también sirve como vía de comunicación entre estudiantes y profesores. 

El correo enviado muestra un mensaje de la presidenta madrileña en el que asegura que "los niños madrileños fuisteis la energía que necesitábamos para salir adelante". Ayuso señala en la nota que "cuando pasó lo peor y pudisteis recuperar un poco vuestras vidas, nos disteis una lección de responsabilidad a los adultos usando mascarillas, respetando las distancias de seguridad, lavándoos las manos una y mil veces".

Finalmente, la presidenta concluye: "Cuando volvisteis al colegio algunos temían que se dispararan los contagios, pero ahí estabais vosotros, como superhéroes, para aguantar las clases con las ventanas abiertas en invierno. Sería imposible pediros más de los que habéis hecho. Por eso, este gobierno, en representación de todos los ciudadanos de la Comunidad de Madrid, quiere daros las gracias y os concede esta distinción".

El mensaje está acompañado de la firma y el nombre de la mandataria del Partido Popular, además de los datos de la consejera de Presidencia, Eugenia Caballeido Berlanga.

