La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha asegurado que ella no es "equidistante" entre Vox y Unidas Podemos y se ha posicionado claramente a favor de los ultraderechistas. "No soy equidistante entre Vox y Podemos, no he visto en Vox las barbaridades que están cometiendo los de Podemos", ha señalado. La dirigente del PP también ha asegurado que fue "una broma" lo de pedir el apoyo al PSOE para facilitar su investidura, porque no "encuentra nada en el PSOE" con el que le una.

(Habrá ampliación)