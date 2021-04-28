Estás leyendo: Ayuso sale en defensa de la ultraderecha: "No he visto en Vox las barbaridades que se están cometiendo en Podemos"

Elecciones en Madrid Ayuso sale en defensa de la ultraderecha: "No he visto en Vox las barbaridades que se están cometiendo en Podemos"

La dirigente del PP también ha asegurado que fue "una broma" lo de pedir el apoyo al PSOE para facilitar su investidura, porque no "encuentra nada en el PSOE" con el que le una.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata a la reelección, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, interviene durante un desayuno-coloquio del Club Siglo XXI, a 28 de abril de 2021, en Madrid (España).
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata a la reelección, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, interviene durante un desayuno-coloquio del Club Siglo XXI, a 28 de abril de 2021, en Madrid (España). Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

madrid

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha asegurado que ella no es "equidistante" entre Vox y Unidas Podemos y se ha posicionado claramente a favor de los ultraderechistas. "No soy equidistante entre Vox y Podemos, no he visto en Vox las barbaridades que están cometiendo los de Podemos", ha señalado. La dirigente del PP también ha asegurado que fue "una broma" lo de pedir el apoyo al PSOE para facilitar su investidura, porque no "encuentra nada en el PSOE" con el que le una. 

