La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha asegurado este jueves que el acuerdo con el hasta ahora candidato de Podemos a la Comunidad de Madrid, Íñigo Errejón, no es una "ruptura" con los partidos políticos sino todo lo contrario, la "suma de fuerzas para construir una candidatura progresista clara".
Así lo ha señalado tras acudir a Matadero, donde ha entregado el premio 'Puente de Toledo' a la actriz madrileña Marisa Paredes, en el marco de la 37º Semana de Cine de Carabanchel, y tras la noticia conocida esta mañana de que Errejón concurrirá bajo las siglas de su plataforma, Más Madrid, pero a nivel regional.
A la pregunta de si esto es una ruptura de Podemos, Carmena ha dicho que es precisamente "todo lo contrario", que es "sumar" en una plataforma a todo el movimiento progresista y ha hablado de "simbiosis" y de "unión".
Ante la insistencia de los medios sobre si este movimiento supone un plante a Podemos, ha señalado que ella es "independiente", que no forma parte de Podemos y que "no tiene nada que decir" de las relaciones entre las personas de la formación morada.
No obstante, ha insistido en que añadir una candidatura autonómica al la plataforma Más Madrid es simplemente "sumar fuerzas" y que es importante que "quede claro cuál es la alternativa de progreso" para las próximas elecciones. Además, ve relevante que una persona "tan significativa" como el candidato de Podemos a la Comunidad apueste por esta "doble plataforma".
