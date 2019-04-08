El concejal de Ahora Madrid y exdelegado de Economía y Hacienda en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Carlos Sánchez Mato (IU), encabezará la lista de Madrid en Pie a la Alcaldía de Madrid al ganar la votación de las primarias de esta plataforma, ha informado la plataforma en un comunicado.
Los también concejales Rommy Arce, que se presentaba por la lista de Anticapitalistas Madrid, y Pablo Carmona, por Bancada Municipalista ocuparán los puestos dos y tres respectivamente. Un total de 3.776 personas participaron en las votaciones para conformar la lista desde el arranque de las primarias, el pasado jueves al mediodía, hasta el cierre, a medianoche de yer domingo.
Las primarias fueron convocadas por Izquierda Unida, La Bancada Municipalista y Anticapitalistas tras un proceso abierto a los de Madrid a través de asambleas. El programa de Madrid en Pie ha sido elaborado también de manera conjunta y consta ya de 100 propuestas que se pueden consultar en la web.
Las primarias han sido realizadas con el método Dowdall, un sistema abierto y proporcional, al estilo del desarrollado por Ahora Madrid hace cuatro años, "lo que ha permitido que la lista de Madrid en Pie y el orden de las personas candidatas quedara determinado de manera abierta por los votantes", han indicado en un comunicado.
En la candidatura de Madrid en Pie figuran destacadas activistas de luchas sociales de la ciudad, barrios y distritos. La confección final de la candidatura ciudadana contempla el criterio de género de forma alterna pero con promoción de la mujer en la lista, permitiendo que pueda haber varias candidatas consecutivas en la lista.
La proclamación definitiva de la candidatura será el próximo miércoles, cuando concluya el plazo de presentación de reclamaciones y presentación de documentación de las personas candidatas.
