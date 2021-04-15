Estás leyendo: Podemos denuncia a Ayuso ante la Asamblea por "ocultar" el nombre de una empresa en su declaración de bienes

Elecciones en Madrid Podemos denuncia a Ayuso ante la Asamblea por "ocultar" el nombre de una empresa en su declaración de bienes

Unidas Podemos ha registrado una denuncia ante la Cámara Autonómica en la que se acusa a la presidenta madrileña de ocultar el nombre de Sismedica SL, una sociedad en la que participa al 50%. No especificar el nombre de sociedades en las que se tiene participación va en contra del Reglamento de la Asamblea y, de prosperar la denuncia, Ayuso podría perder su condición de diputada.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso durante la rueda de prensa de este miércoles tras la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno.
La presidenta de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso en una imagen de archivo. David Fernández / EFE

Unidas Podemos ha registrado este jueves una denuncia ante la Asamblea de Madrid contra Isabel Díaz Ayuso por "incumplir el Reglamento de la Cámara" al "ocultar" el nombre de una sociedad que la presidenta madrileña participaría al 50%. Así lo ha anunciado este mismo jueves la portavoz de la formación morada en la Cámara Autonómica y candidata a las elecciones, Isabel Serra.

"Esta mañana hemos registrado en la Asamblea de Madrid una denuncia a Ayuso por el incumplimiento del Reglamento. Ayuso ha incumplido el Reglamento en su declaración de bienes porque no ha indicado el nombre de la empresa que tiene, que es Sismedica SL", ha afirmado Serra.

