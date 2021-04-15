madrid
Unidas Podemos ha registrado este jueves una denuncia ante la Asamblea de Madrid contra Isabel Díaz Ayuso por "incumplir el Reglamento de la Cámara" al "ocultar" el nombre de una sociedad que la presidenta madrileña participaría al 50%. Así lo ha anunciado este mismo jueves la portavoz de la formación morada en la Cámara Autonómica y candidata a las elecciones, Isabel Serra.
"Esta mañana hemos registrado en la Asamblea de Madrid una denuncia a Ayuso por el incumplimiento del Reglamento. Ayuso ha incumplido el Reglamento en su declaración de bienes porque no ha indicado el nombre de la empresa que tiene, que es Sismedica SL", ha afirmado Serra.
((Habrá ampliación))
