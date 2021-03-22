MADRID
El portavoz nacional de Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal, ha sido elegido en las primarias de la formación naranja como candidato a las elecciones del 4 de mayo en la Comunidad de Madrid, con el voto del 89,43% de los afiliados del partido.
Así lo han indicado fuentes del partido, ante unas primarias a las que renunció a presentarse la semana pasada del exvicepresidente regional, Ignacio Aguado. Bal ha ganado estas primarias con una amplia mayoría ya que los siguientes candidatos más votados han sido Mercedes Nuño (2,59 %) y Carlos Álvarez de Toledo (2,43 %).
A través de la red social Twitter, el candidato de Ciudadanos a las elecciones madrileñas ha mostrado su agradecimiento a los afiliados por "tanta confianza". "Este proyecto lo hacemos juntos, y juntos demostraremos en las urnas el 4-M que Madrid no renuncia al centro ni a la moderación. Tenéis mi palabra: haremos política con la cabeza y el corazón siempre; con las tripas, nunca", ha asegurado.
La líder de la formación, Inés Arrimadas, ha recalcado el "apoyo masivo" de la militancia a Bal demuestra la "ilusión" que genera su candidatura y ha aseverado que trabajarán para que "el centro y la sensatez sigan formado parte del Gobierno regional".
Por su parte, la vicealcaldesa del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Begoña Villacís (Cs), ha felicitado a Bal por su victoria y ha asegurado que las cualidades de la "honradez y la determinación" han sido lo que han valorado los afiliados del partido. "Tu historia personal demuestra que el camino de la honradez y la determinación no es el más fácil, pero han sido justo las cualidades que han sabido valorar nuestros afiliados", ha añadido.
