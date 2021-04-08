Estás leyendo: Gabilondo llama a parar la espiral de confrontación y enfrentamiento en Madrid

Elecciones en Madrid Gabilondo llama a parar la espiral de confrontación y enfrentamiento en Madrid 

Denuncia a quienes están haciendo campaña "exaltando sentimientos" y buscando la eliminación del adversario.

Gabilondo apela a los votantes de Ciudadanos: "¿Quieren un gobierno serio o el gobierno de Colón?"
El candidato del PSOE a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, EFE

El candidato socialista a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, hizo un llamamiento para "parar la espiral de confrontación y enfrentamiento" que está rodeando la precampaña electoral del 4-M, en referencia a los incidentes ocurridos en Vallecas el pasado miércoles.

Gabilondo, en un acto en Alcorcón, pidió a todos los partidos que no usen la palabra con agresividad o violencia verbal porque, según dijo, "la ciudadanía nos mira estupefacta". 

El candidato socialista evitó caer en culpar a unos u otros de los incidentes, por no entrar en polémicas sobre culpabilidad, pero indicó que él tiene muy claro, "quienes están haciendo campaña exaltando sentimientos", afirmó, en clara referencia a  Vox, que fue quien convocó su primera acto preelectoral en Vallecas.

El cabeza de lista del PSOE aseguró que se va a poner en frente de la confrontación, con sus propios argumentos y sin buscar "ni la exclusión ni la eliminación política de quienes no piensan como yo", dijo.

Pide una estrategia de vacunación y un plan operativo claro en Madrid

De nuevo, el líder socialista volvió a apelar a hablar de los problemas de los ciudadanos y, de nuevo, volvió a pedir que en Madrid haya de una vez "una estrategia de vacunación y un plan operativo claro", dijo.

Además, volvió a reclamar que los procesos de vacunación no se lleven a espacios grandes, y se utilicen los centros de salud y los hospitales para hacer más fácil y operativo el proceso a los ciudadanos. 

