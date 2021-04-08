madridActualizado:
El candidato socialista a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, hizo un llamamiento para "parar la espiral de confrontación y enfrentamiento" que está rodeando la precampaña electoral del 4-M, en referencia a los incidentes ocurridos en Vallecas el pasado miércoles.
Gabilondo, en un acto en Alcorcón, pidió a todos los partidos que no usen la palabra con agresividad o violencia verbal porque, según dijo, "la ciudadanía nos mira estupefacta".
El candidato socialista evitó caer en culpar a unos u otros de los incidentes, por no entrar en polémicas sobre culpabilidad, pero indicó que él tiene muy claro, "quienes están haciendo campaña exaltando sentimientos", afirmó, en clara referencia a Vox, que fue quien convocó su primera acto preelectoral en Vallecas.
El cabeza de lista del PSOE aseguró que se va a poner en frente de la confrontación, con sus propios argumentos y sin buscar "ni la exclusión ni la eliminación política de quienes no piensan como yo", dijo.
Pide una estrategia de vacunación y un plan operativo claro en Madrid
De nuevo, el líder socialista volvió a apelar a hablar de los problemas de los ciudadanos y, de nuevo, volvió a pedir que en Madrid haya de una vez "una estrategia de vacunación y un plan operativo claro", dijo.
Además, volvió a reclamar que los procesos de vacunación no se lleven a espacios grandes, y se utilicen los centros de salud y los hospitales para hacer más fácil y operativo el proceso a los ciudadanos.
