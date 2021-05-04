madrid
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata a la reelección, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, lograría más de 60 escaños y podría gobernar con el apoyo de Vox, según el estudio de Key Data para Público del pasado 24 de abril.
En concreto, la candidata conservadora se haría con el 41.5% de los votos y los 60 escaños. Los datos de este sondeo indican que el partido de extrema derecha se haría con 12 escaños al contar con una estimación de voto del 9%.
Ángel Gabilondo tendría una estimación de voto del 23,2%, lo que implicaría alcanzar los 34 escaños para el PSOE. Mientras que la candidatura de Más Madrid, encabezada por Mónica García, cuenta con una estimación de voto del 13,8%, lo que se traduciría en 20 escaños.
Por su parte, el candidato de Cs, Edmundo Bal, no alcanza el 5% necesario para entrar en el cómputo de escaños para la Asamblea de Madrid. La estimación de voto para los de Pablo Iglesias es del 7,2% y de 10 escaños. Sin embargo cabe destacar que estas encuestas fueron anteriores al debate electoral y a las amenazas de muerte recibidas por el candidato de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, el ministro Fernando Grande-Marlaska y la directora general de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez.
El último estudio del CIS
Por su parte, según el último estudio flash del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) del pasado 22 de abril se mantenía el empate técnico en Madrid, aunque la izquierda aventajaría ligeramente a la derecha.
El bloque progresista aventajaría al conservador tanto en la horquilla menor de escaños como en la mayor. En esta encuesta también se quedaría Cs fuera de la Asamblea de Madrid.
Así, el PP obtendría entre 54 y 56 diputados y el 36,7% de los votos, mientras que la ultraderecha obtendría un 8,2% de los votos (unos 11 y 13 escaños). Por su parte, PSOE lograría entre 34 y 36 escaños con una estimación de voto del 23,4% y Más Madrid entre 22 y 24 escaños con un 15,1% de los votos. El CIS otorgó entre 11 y 13 diputados y una estimación de un 8,4% de los votos.
