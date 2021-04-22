madridActualizado:
Público ha decidido no reproducir la imagen del cartel con el mensaje racista de Vox por responsabilidad para no contribuir a amplificar su discurso de odio tras cargar contra los menores migrantes.
Un juzgado de Madrid ha rechazado retirar de forma cautelar el cartel electoral de Vox sobre los menores extranjeros inmigrantes al estimar que no se dan las circunstancias necesarias para adoptar la medida cautelar solicitada por la Fiscalía.
El juzgado de Instrucción número 48 de Madrid, en funciones de guardia de diligencias, cree que no se da ni peligro por la demora, ni apariencia de buen derecho para aceptar la medida cautelar que pidió la Fiscalía en el marco de la denuncia que ha presentado contra Vox por un delito de odio.
El ministerio fiscal solicitaba la retirada del polémico cartel para proteger a los menores de ataques "gratuitos y prejuiciosos".
En concreto, la Fiscalía reclamó "en el plazo más breve posible" la retirada del cartel publicitario donde se visualiza la imagen del rostro de una mujer mayor a quien se atribuye la condición de "abuela" y se imputa como coste económico en concepto de pensión la cantidad de 426 euros.
La solicitud de retirada del cartel no solo afectaba al que se exhibe en la estación de Sol del Metro de Madrid, sino también "a todos los de idéntico contenido expuestos en cualquier otro espacio publicitario y colocado por el anunciante denunciado".
Tras la desestimación de la medida cautelar solicitada, será el Juzgado de Instrucción número 53, órgano encargado de la causa, el que continúe el procedimiento instado por el ministerio público por la supuesta comisión de un delito de odio.
