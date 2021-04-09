madrid
La Junta Electoral Provincial de Madrid ha requerido al PSOE la "inmediata retirada" del cartel del candidato socialista, Ángel Gabilondo, en el edificio del Palacio de la Prensa en la plaza de Callao hasta que comience la campaña electoral, después de una denuncia del PP y Vox.
El partido socialista desplegó el viernes 3 de abril, a un mes de las elecciones autonómicas del 4 de mayo, una lona de 29 por 22 metros en la fachada del Palacio de la Prensa con el lema Tras la foto, ¿El Gobierno de Colón? y las fotografías del presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, la presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, entre otros.
El acuerdo de la Junta, fechado este viernes, concluye que el cartel "en su conjunto implica un acto de propaganda electoral" porque "se refiere a las fotografías de personas del Partido Popular con los lemas Tras la foto, ¿el Gobierno de Colón? y Paremos el Gobierno de Colón".
También implica un acto de propaganda electoral al "incluir una fotografía, preponderante y nada accesoria", del candidato del PSOE con el lema Programa en serio, añade.
"Es cierto que el señalado cartel no contiene una petición directa y expresa de voto, y que incluye un código QR con la finalidad" de informar sobre los actos diarios de presentación del programa electoral de los socialistas, pero en opinión de la Junta "se debe atender a una consideración general de dicho cartel y a la impresión que causa en un observador medianamente normal".
Para la Junta no hay lugar "por el momento" a la apertura de expediente sancionador alguno.
