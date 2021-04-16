madridActualizado:
La ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto, será la vicepresidenta económica del Gobierno de Madrid si Ángel Gabilondo es elegido presidente de la Comunidad, según han confirmado fuentes socialistas.
Maroto se incorpora desde este mismo viernes a la lista del PSOE junto a la número dos del candidato socialista, Hana Jalloul. La presentación de Maroto la realizará Gabilondo este mismo viernes.
El candidato Ángel Gabilondo, presentó este jueves un ambicioso programa político para los próximos dos años en el que se compromete, entre otras cosas, a iniciar la construcción de 15.000 viviendas sociales en Madrid; la creación de 125.000 nuevos puestos de trabajo y la puesta en marcha de 30 nuevos centros de salud.
(Habrá ampliación)
