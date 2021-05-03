El PSOE ha presentado este lunes una denuncia ante la Junta Electoral Central contra la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata del PP en las elecciones autonómicas, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, por hacer un "uso partidista" de los actos del Dos de Mayo, celebrados este domingo.

La denuncia ha sido registrada este lunes por la mañana, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes socialistas, por la "utilización de un acto institucional con fines electoralistas".

Según ha adelantado El País, la diputada socialista Encarnación Moya firma la denuncia, en la que recalca la "reincidencia y desobediencia a las Administraciones electorales" por parte de Díaz Ayuso. También pide que la denuncia "sea resuelta con carácter de urgencia" ante la "inminente" celebración de las elecciones de mañana, 4 de mayo.

En los actos, el músico Nacho Cano recibió la Gran Cruz del 2 de Mayo. Si bien, tras recibir esta distinción, manifestó que quien la merecía era Ayuso, por ser "valiente" y "abrir los teatros". "Yo... que me encanta esta Medalla, porque en el colegio no me daban... La medalla del arte y cultura de este año, por mantener teatros abiertos, por ser tan valiente, te la mereces tú", se dirigió a la presidenta madrileña, a quien le entregó la banda que ella le había colocado con anterioridad por la distinción