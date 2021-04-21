Estás leyendo: Aquí puedes ver en directo el debate electoral entre los candidatos a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid

Elecciones en Madrid Aquí puedes ver en directo el debate electoral entre los candidatos a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid

Sigue toda la actualidad de las elecciones del 4M y los candidatos de los seis partidos en directo durante la jornada del único debate previo a los comicios retransmitido por Telemadrid desde las 21:30 horas.

Los seis principales candidatos para las elecciones a la Comunidad de Madrid.
Los seis principales candidatos para las elecciones a la Comunidad de Madrid. EUROPA PRESS

A las 21:30 horas de este miércoles 21 de abril podrás seguir la retransmisión en directo del primer y último debate a seis entre los candidatos a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid tras las elecciones del próximo 4 de mayo emitido por Telemadrid

A esa hora, Mónica García, de Más Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, de Podemos, Ángel Gabilondo, candidado del PSOE, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, candidata del PP, Edmundo Bal, de Ciudadanos y Rocío Monasterio, de Vox se verán las caras en directo para toda España durante dos horas en un debate moderado por el director de informativos de Telemadrid, Jon Ariztimuño, y María Rey.

Según ha informado la cadena de televisión autonómica, el formato de este debate estará dividido en varios bloques en los que se discutirá sobre la pandemia, la economía, el plan de vacunación, el desempleo, la vivienda o la política de pactos que, seguro, sea quien sea el ganador deberá tener muy presente para poder formar un Gobierno estable.

Como es habitual en este formato, al principio y al final del debate los representantes de cada uno de los partidos dispondrán de un tiempo para dirigirse a los votantes madrileños y realizar un balance final sobre sus candidaturas.

