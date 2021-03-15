madrid
El voto por correo para las elecciones autonómicas a la Asamblea de Madrid que se celebrarán el 4 de mayo ya se puede solicitar de acuerdo con la convocatoria publicada el pasado 11 de marzo.
Los electores que decidan votar por correo pueden solicitar hasta el día 24 de abril (inclusive) el Certificado de su inscripción en el Censo Electoral de la Comunidad de Madrid, ha informado Correos en un comunicado.
La obtención de este certificado es requisito imprescindible para poder emitir el voto por correspondencia y puede solicitarse, por vía telemática a través de la web www.correos.es o presencialmente en cualquier oficina de Correos de España.
En este modelo de solicitud, que evita desplazamientos y minimiza el contacto social, el interesado debe acreditar su personalidad mediante firma electrónica y aceptándose como sistemas de identificación válidos los certificados de persona física reconocidos por el Ministerio de Industria y el DNI electrónico (DNI-e).
La solicitud de voto por correo puede realizarse en todas las oficinas de Correos de España. Esta petición debe ser realizada personalmente por cada elector, salvo en caso de enfermedad o discapacidad –acreditada mediante certificación médica oficial– que le impida la formulación personal de dicha petición.
En este caso puede ser presentada en nombre del elector por otra persona autorizada notarialmente o consularmente.
Para ello el elector tan sólo debe seleccionar la oficina disponible que tenga cita previa y, por último, elegir el día y la hora que más le convengan.
Correos entregará las solicitudes recibidas en la Delegación Provincial de la Oficina del Censo Electoral en Madrid, quien enviará a los solicitantes, entre el 14 y el 27 de abril, la documentación necesaria para que puedan ejercer el voto por correo.
