La presidenta de la Comunidad y candidata del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha reiterado en varias ocasiones que solo acudirá a un debate electoral.

Radio Televisión Madrid (RTVM) ha trasladado este lunes una propuesta a los seis partidos con representación en la Asamblea de Madrid durante la pasada legislatura para celebrar un debate entre sus principales candidatos el próximo día 21 de abril en los estudios de Ciudad de la Imagen.

En un comunicado, la radiotelevisión pública madrileña ha explicado que ha dirigido este mismo lunes su propuesta a los candidatos para la celebración de ese debate entre los seis candidatos en la noche del miércoles día 21.

La corporación pública propone retransmitir el debate a través de todos nuestros canales (Telemadrid, Onda Madrid, LaOtra, Telemadrid.es y Telemadrid INT) y ponerlo a disposición gratuitamente de todos los medios de comunicación y cadenas de televisión que deseen emitirlo simultáneamente.

Desde RTVE se ha recalcado "durante toda su historia" ha querido "ser el lugar neutral e independiente" en el que los candidatos a las elecciones a la Asamblea de la Comunidad de Madrid del próximo 4 de mayo puedan exponer y argumentar sus programas electorales.

En este sentido, ha recordado que "como empresa de titularidad pública tiene entre sus principios inspiradores promover el debate político, cultural, ideológico y social", un objetivo "que se hace especialmente relevante con motivo de las próximas elecciones autonómicas, y es un compromiso ineludible con nuestros espectadores, radioyentes e internautas".

En cuanto a los detalles relativos a la estructura interna del debate, RTVM ha subrayado que serán definidos con los equipos negociadores que designen los distintos partidos y coaliciones.

