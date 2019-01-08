Público
Elecciones municipales 2019 Sánchez respalda a Collboni como como candidato del PSC a la alcaldía de Barcelona

El presidente del Gobierno arrancará este próximo sábado el curso político, marcado por las elecciones municipales, autonómicas y europeas del 26 de mayo, con un gran acto en Barcelona junto al primer secretario de los socialistas catalanes, Miquel Iceta y al propio Jaume Collboni

Jaume Collboni al finalizar su intervención traas ser proclamado candidato a la alcaldía de Barcelonapor el PSC tras la reunión del consejo de federación del PSC de Barcelona.EFE/Toni Albir

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, arrancará este próximo sábado el curso político, marcado por las elecciones municipales, autonómicas y europeas del 26 de mayo, con un gran acto en Barcelona junto al primer secretario de los socialistas catalanes, Miquel Iceta.

Ese acto en Barcelona supondrá el espaldarazo definitivo a la candidatura de Jaume Collboni como candidato a la alcaldía de Barcelona por parte del Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya (PSC). La visita a la capital catalana servirá así para poner en marcha la precampaña del candidato socialista al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.

De esta forma se acallan los rumores que, según informa El Periódico de Catalunya, en los últimos habían puesto en duda la continuidad de la candidatura de Collboni, decidida por primarias en abril de 2018. Según el diario catalán, los socialistas habían sondeado varias opciones como la de Antón Costas y Helena Guardans.

Ante las dudas, el propio Collboni había pedido a la dirección federal del PSOE un gesto de apoyo. Y éste llegará el sábado. 

