Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Elecciones municipales y autonómicas La izquierda gobernaría la Comunidad de Madrid 24 años después y conservaría el Ayuntamiento

El PSOE de Ángel Gabilondo podría gobernar de la mano de Más Madrid y de Unidas Podemos, según una encuesta de Sigma Dos para Telemadrid. Manuela Carmena resistiría en el Ayuntamiento con el apoyo de los socialistas

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, y el candidato a la presidencia de la Comunid de Madrid Ángel Gabilondo. - EFE

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, y el candidato a la presidencia de la Comunid de Madrid Ángel Gabilondo. - EFE

La izquierda gobernaría en la Comunidad de Madrid después de 24 años, según un sondeo a pie de urna de Sigma Dos para Telemadrid. Según el barómetro, los partidos progresistas superarían a las derechas tanto en las cifras mayores de sus horquillas como en las menores.

La encuesta da al PSOE de Ángel Gabilondo entre 37-39 escaños, un 27,5% de los votos, en la Asamblea de Madrid. El PP perdería más de 20  escaños y se quedaría con 26-27 (19,4%). La tercera formación con más votos sería Ciudadanos. Los de Ignacio Aguado obtendrían entre 24-25 escaños, con un 18,2% de los sufragios. El Más Madrid de Íñigo Errejón sería la cuarta fuerza, con 17-18 diputados autonómicos (13%). La coalición de Unidas Podemos Izquierda Unida Madrid en Pie de Isabel Serra se quedaría con 13-14 escaños, mientras Vox irrumpiría en la Asamblea con 12 diputados.

La izquierda ganaría a las derechas tanto en las cifras menores de sus horquillas como en las menores. La suma de PSOE, Más Madrid y Unidas Podemos daría una horquilla con 67-71 escaños, en un parlamento autonómico de 132 diputados, donde la mayoría absoluta está en 67 escaños. Las derechas (PP, Cs, Vox), según este sondeo, no llegarían en ningún caso a la mayoría absoluta y se quedarían con una horquilla que oscilaría entre 62-64 escaños

Este panorama se podría extender al Ayuntamiento de Madrid, donde repetiría como alcaldesa Manuela Carmena.

(Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad