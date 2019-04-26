Público
Elecciones municipales y autonómicas El PP expulsa a su candidato en Librilla (Murcia) por intentar comprar votos

Francisco Alcón llamó a un vecino de la localidad al conocer que le habían multado y se ofreció a pagarle los 200 euros de sanción, que le había impuesto la Policía Local por carecer su vehículo de la ITV, a cambio de votos.

Francisco Alcón con el presidente de Murcia, Fernando López Miras. - PP

El PP de la Región de Murcia ha iniciado el procedimiento para "la expulsión inmediata del partido" de su candidato a la alcaldía de Librilla, Francisco Alcón, por, presuntamente, haber intentado comprar votos.

Según diversos medios, el ayuntamiento de Librilla ha denunciado ante la Fiscalía al candidato del PP por presunto delito electoral al intentar comprar votos para su partido a cambio de pagar una multa de tráfico a un vecino de la localidad. Según una grabación, que está en poder de la Fiscalía y de la Junta Electoral, Francisco Alcón llamó a un vecino de la localidad al conocer que le habían multado y se ofreció a pagarle los 200 euros de sanción, que le había impuesto la Policía Local por carecer su vehículo de la ITV, a cambio de votos.

Tras conocerse este hecho el Partido Popular ha exigido y aceptado la renuncia del candidato a la alcaldía de Librilla a las próximas elecciones municipales y autonómicas del próximo 26 de mayo, tras lo que ha mostrado su rechazo "más rotundo a estos comportamientos inadmisibles y reprobables". "Personas que entienden de esa manera la actividad política no pueden formar parte de una candidatura electoral ni representar nuestras siglas", han indicado fuentes del PP.

