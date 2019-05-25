Un sondeo publicado en Andorra pronostica que la actual alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, superaría en votos al candidato de ERC Ernest Maragall, que queda relegado a una segunda posición en sufragios pero que obtendría la misma cantidad de escaños que Barcelona en Comú, nueve. La encuesta publicada por El Periòdic de Andorra otorga un 20,4% de los votos a Colau y un 20% a Margall.
Así las cosas y a pesar de empatar en ediles, que la candidatura de Colau logre ser la más votada podría hacer que la actual alcaldesa siguiera gobernando ya que Margall lo tendría complicado para sumar la mayoría absoluta: 21 concejales. Las formaciones independentistas no aglutinarían más de 19 escaños y un pacto entre Colau y Margall también se quedaría corta, en 18 representantes.
El retroceso de ERC beneficiaría a JxCat, que quedaría en cuarta posición en votos, superando así la lista de Manuel Valls y a Barcelona és Capital, la candidatura de Jordi Graupera que entraría en el consistorio con dos ediles.
En tercer lugar quedaría la lista del PSC encabezada por Jaume Collboni, que lograría siete regidores, aunque obtiene su peor dato en estimación de voto: un 15%. Los neoconvergentes empatarían con Valls, ambos con seis representantes.
En la intención directa de voto, Colau aumentaría en 3,3 puntos su ventaja sobre Margall, ERC sigue manteniendo al votante más fiel y atrae a votantes de CiU y de los 'comuns'. Graupera pescaría en el caladero de la CUP, quitándoles casi el 20% de sus votantes, y también en el de CiU y ERC.
El PP perdería tres de sus concejales en el consistorio y solo uno de cada tres personas que votaron a los populares en 2015 elegirían la papeleta de Josep Bou. El PP es la formación que más sufrirá la fuga de votos: un cuarta parte de sus votantes elegirían hoy a Valls y una decena parte al candidato del PSC. En lo que a los indecisos se refiere, este sondeo los sitúa en un 26,5%.
