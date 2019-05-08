Público
Elecciones municipales Ciudadanos y Vox comparten candidato en sus listas para las municipales

Miguel Carmona Priego aparecía en el puesto número 16 en la lista de la formación naranja en Berga y en el puesto 12 de las listas de la formación ultraderechista en Manresa. Fue el PSC de quién denunció la duplicidad de un mismo candidato ante la Junta Electoral de Zona.

De izquierda a derecha: Pablo Casado (PP), Santiago Abascal (Vox) y Albert Rivera (Cs)

Santiago Abascal (Vox) y Albert Rivera (Cs)

Las elecciones municipales se acercan y configurar las listas no ha sido una tarea sencilla. Al menos no lo ha sido para Ciudadanos y Vox, que compartían un mismo nombre en ambas listas. Se trataba de Miguel Carmona Priego, número 16 en la lista de la formación naranja en Berga y puesto 12 en las listas de la formación ultraderechista en Manresa, según informó el rotativo local Regio7.

El detalle, que podría haber pasado desapercibido, fue descubierto por el PSC de Manresa que, una vez conoció los hechos, denunció ante la Junta Electoral de Zona la duplicidad de un mismo candidato en dos listas diferentes. 

Ciudadanos decidió expulsarle de sus listas y buscar a otro candidato que estuviera dispuesto a ocupar su lugar, alegando que esto se trataba de un "error sin mala fe" por parte de Carmona porque, según declaró el alcalde al diario local, éste “no se pudo dar de baja de la lista de Vox por falta de tiempo o por un descuido”. Sin embargo, Vox decidió seguir los pasos de Cs y apartarle de sus listas, un puesto que ahora ocupa Ventura Alburquerque Hernández. 

