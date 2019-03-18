Podemos y Ganar Cádiz en Común, que incluye a IU, concurrirán unidos a las próximas elecciones municipales bajo la marca de Adelante Cádiz y con José María González, Kichi, como candidato a la alcaldía.
Ambas formaciones concurrieron por separado a las últimas elecciones municipales del 2015, pero después suscribieron un acuerdo de gobierno que permitió al líder de Por Cádiz sí se Puede, José María González, ser investido alcalde de la capital gaditana.
Nace #AdelanteCadiz ciudad, la confluencia de @PodemosCadiz @GanarCadiz e @iucadizciudad . 💚Muy contentas de anunciar la unión de fuerzas hacia las elecciones municipales de 2019✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/4cwfHJUk1i— AdelanteCadiz (@AdelanteCadiz) 18 de marzo de 2019
Durante estos cuatro años, dos concejales de Ganar Cádiz junto con ocho de Por Cádiz si se Puede, incluido el alcalde, han formado el equipo de gobierno municipal.
Ambas formaciones han confirmado este lunes de forma oficial que concurrirán conjuntamente a las próximas elecciones municipales como Adelante Cádiz, siguiendo la estela del nombre de Adelante Andalucía, con el que Podemos e IU confluyeron en las últimas elecciones autonómicas.
Tras un proceso negociador de dos meses, las asambleas de ambas formaciones han ratificado esta decisión, con la que Podemos y Ganar Cádiz en Común quieren continuar el trabajo conjunto que han desarrollado con el acuerdo de gobierno.
El próximo vienes presentarán la iniciativa en un acto público en el que el alcalde de Cádiz participará ya como candidato de la confluencia.
