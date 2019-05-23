Esta es la mentira
La número dos en la candidatura de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) a las elecciones municipales de Barcelona, Elisenda Alamany, ha dicho tanto en su cuenta de Twitter como en La Sexta que Oriol Junqueras es “el diputado catalán más votado”.
Esta es la verdad
No se puede saber qué diputado es el que más votos ha recibido en una provincia, ya que, a diferencia de la elección de los senadores, en las elecciones generales no existe un sistema de listas abiertas en el que se pueda votar a un candidato en concreto, sino que se vota a una lista, lo que hace imposible que se puedan conocer los votos que podría recibir cada persona de esa lista. En el Senado, por el contrario, las listas sí son abiertas y se puede votar por tres candidatos con independencia del partido al que pertenezcan.
En España, en las elecciones al Congreso, se votan listas completas de un determinado partido, así que se puede hablar de cuántos votos ha recibido la lista con más sufragios en una circunscripción o el partido más votado en una región, pero no un diputado en concreto, como ha comentado Elisenda Alamany.
En cualquier caso, la lista que incluía a Oriol Junqueras tampoco fue la más votada en Catalunya, sino la del Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya (PSC). El PSC obtuvo 766.419 votos en la provincia de Barcelona, mientras que ERC se quedó en 713.049 papeletas en esta circunscripción, según los datos del Ministerio del Interior.
