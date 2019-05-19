El actual Govern de la Nau seguirá gobernando el Ayuntamiento de València tras las próximas elecciones, según el sondeo realizado por Invest Group y publicado por Levante-EMV. El PSPV se sitúa como la fuerza más votada, ligeramente por encima de Compromís, tanto en voto directo como en estimación de voto.
En el bloque de las fuerzas de derecha, el PP sería la formación más votada a pesar de perder cuatro de sus diez concejales. Ciudadanos también retrocedería y Vox entraría por primera vez en el Consistorio por la mínima. Aún así, no sumarían.
De los 700 entrevistados, el 86,1% asegura que acudirá a votar y el porcentaje de indecisos apenas alcanza el 21,3%. Si las elecciones se celebrasen hoy, el PSPV obtendría el 26,7% de los votos, lo que le permitiría conseguir entre 9 y 10 concejales, de los cinco que tiene ahora.
La segunda formación más votada sería Compromís. La encuesta les otorga un 23,9%. El partido conseguiría mantener la representación municipal que tiene hasta el momento, que son nueve concejales, ya que el sondeo les da entre ocho y nueve. Unides Podem-Esquerra Unida obtendría entre dos y tres concejales, con un 8,3% de los votos, mientras que con la marca València en Comú obtuvo tres en el año 2015. Así, el bloque de izquierdas conseguiría entre 19 y 22 concejales, superando así la mayoría absoluta del Ayuntamiento, que está en 17.
Por otro lado, el PP obtendría el 18,1% de los votos, lo que le daría seis concejales, sería la tercera fuerza más votada. En cuarto lugar estaría Ciudadanos, que conseguiría cinco concejales con una estimación de voto del 15,5%. Vox entraría con un o dos concejales consiguiendo un 5,3% de los sufragios. Este bloque sumaría entre 12 y 13 concejales, quedándose lejos de la mayoría.
