Elecciones municipales Vox quiere expulsar el Orgullo del centro de Madrid y que los organizadores paguen la limpieza

Javier Ortega Smith ha asegurado durante un foro entre los posibles candidatos a la alcaldía de Madrid que, en caso de salir elegido, expulsará de la ciudad las fiestas del Orgullo LGTBi, que se celebran del 28 de junio al 7 de julio en la capital, y las reubicará en la Casa de Campo.

Javier Ortega Smith y Manuela Carmena, durante el debate.

El candidato a la alcaldía de Madrid por Vox en las próximas elecciones municipales del 26-M, Javier Ortega Smith, ha asegurado durante la reunión celebrada este lunes entre los posibles candidatos a liderar el Ayuntamiento que, en caso de salir elegido, expulsará de la ciudad las fiestas del Orgullo LGTBi, que se celebran del 28 de junio al 7 de julio en la capital, y las reubicará en la Casa de Campo.

Una decisión que, según Ortega Smith viene motivada porque, dice, la festividad "causa verdaderos problemas de atascos". Además, ha añadido que obligará a los organizadores a firmar "un contrato de responsabilidad" para que sean ellos quienes se hagan responsables de la limpieza así como los gastos extra, incluidos los desperfectos.

Según el candidato, los trabajos de limpieza que realiza el Ayuntamiento tras la fiesta suponen "un esfuerzo económico muy importante". Por ello, el candidato ultraderechista propone que Chueca deje de ser el enclave habitual para la cita y pase a estar en un lugar más alejado del centro para, dice, atajar estos "auténticos problemas".


