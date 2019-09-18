Público
Elecciones noviembre Colau reclama renunciar a la campaña electoral: "140 millones los necesitamos para vivienda, dependencia o educación"

"Los ayuntamientos llevamos años al límite con presupuestos del PP prorrogados. Que reduzcan los costes electorales, que renuncien a la campaña electoral. Quien decide elecciones, que asuma el coste!", dice la alcaldesa de Barcelona.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau / EUROPA PRESS

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha reclamado reducir los costes electorales y renunciar a la campaña electoral ante las informaciones que estiman en 140 millones la repetición de las generales, previsiblemente el próximo 10 de noviembre.

"No! 140 millones de euros los necesitamos para vivienda, dependencia o educación. Los ayuntamientos llevamos años al límite con presupuestos del PP prorrogados. Que reduzcan los costes electorales, que renuncien a la campaña electoral. Quien decide elecciones, que asuma el coste!", ha escrito Ada Colau en Twitter.

En otro tuit, la líder de los comunes ha asegurado que "la responsabilidad de las nuevas elecciones es del PSOE y muy especialmente de Pedro Sánchez. Pero el fracaso es colectivo". "Habrá que trabajar mucho y con mucha humildad para que la ciudadanía crea en la utilidad de las instituciones", ha añadido Colau.

Además, la alcaldesa de Barcelona ha agregado un tuit que publicó el político socialista hace tres años cuando el popular Mariano Rajoy perdió la investidura en el que Sánchez le hacia responsable de ello por ser "incapaz de articular una mayoría".

"Así fue. Así ha sido. A ver si a la tercera el bipartidismo se va enterando que ya no volverá a ser", ha comentado Ada Colau en referencia a la decisión del presidente en funciones de renunciar a presentarse a la investidura e ir a unas nuevas elecciones.

