Elecciones El PP y el PSOE obtendrían un empate técnico si se celebrasen hoy elecciones 

El PSOE obtendría un 27,8 por ciento de votos, mientras que el PP sería votado por un 27,5 por ciento de electores. Esto significaría la recuperación del bipartidismo frente a las caídas de Podemos y Ciudadanos.

Un "empate técnico" entre PSOE y PP se produciría si se celebrasen hoy elecciones según una encuesta de NC Report para el diario La Razón que, en opinión de este medio, significa la recuperación del bipartidismo frente a las caídas de Podemos y Ciudadanos.

El PSOE obtendría un 27,8 por ciento de votos que le otorgarían entre 108 y 110 escaños, mientras que el PP sería votado por un 27,5 por ciento de electores lo que le proporcionaría un rédito de entre 108 y 112 escaños.

Ciudadanos quedaría en tercer lugar en intención de voto con un 18,8 por ciento (61-63 escaños) y Unidos Podemos tendría a continuación un resultado del 16,0 por ciento (43-47).

El índice de abstención en estas hipotéticas elecciones se situaría hoy en el 35,4 por ciento y el de participación en el 64,6 por ciento, según la encuesta de NC Report que fue realizada entre el 27 y el 31 de agosto últimos sobre una muestra de 1.000 entrevistas.

