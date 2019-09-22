Público
Elecciones Primàries Barcelona consultará si promueve una candidatura de bloqueo o la abstención

La opción de no votar supondría un "acto deslegitimador de unas elecciones que alimentan la sumisión de Catalunya al Estado", según la formación, encabezada por Jordi Graupera, que obtuvo casi 30.000 votos en las municipales barcelonesas.

Jordi Graupera, aquest dijous, en l'acte de presentació de la seva candidatura a les primàries independentistes per a l'alcaldia de Barcelona. / Barcelona és capital.

Jordi Graupera, candidato a la Alcaldía de Barcelona. / ARCHIVO

Primàries Barcelona hará una consulta abierta para decidir si promueve una candidatura de bloqueo a las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre o la abstención en las mismas.

En un comunicado este domingo, la formación ha informado de que su asamblea aprobó el sábado celebrar esta consulta, que tendrá dos posibilidades: la abstención activa, "como acto deslegitimador de unas elecciones que alimentan la sumisión de Catalunya al Estado", o la candidatura de bloqueo.

Esta candidatura tendría tres puntos en el programa: votar no a toda investidura y presupuestos; consultar con los electores, vía votación electrónica, todas las demás votaciones en el pleno del Congreso, y destinar las subvenciones que el Estado otorga a los grupos con representación "a un fondo al servicio de los represaliados".

La consulta vinculante, que tendrá un coste simbólico de dos euros por persona, se celebrará desde el lunes a las 9 horas hasta el miércoles a las 21 en la web de Primàries Barcelona y estará abierta a todos los que quieran participar.

El coordinador de la asamblea, Arnau Pont, ha defendido el deber de la formación de "representar a los cerca de 30.000 votantes" que optaron por esta candidatura en las elecciones municipales de Barcelona, encabezada por Jordi Graupera.

