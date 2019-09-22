Primàries Barcelona hará una consulta abierta para decidir si promueve una candidatura de bloqueo a las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre o la abstención en las mismas.
En un comunicado este domingo, la formación ha informado de que su asamblea aprobó el sábado celebrar esta consulta, que tendrá dos posibilidades: la abstención activa, "como acto deslegitimador de unas elecciones que alimentan la sumisión de Catalunya al Estado", o la candidatura de bloqueo.
Esta candidatura tendría tres puntos en el programa: votar no a toda investidura y presupuestos; consultar con los electores, vía votación electrónica, todas las demás votaciones en el pleno del Congreso, y destinar las subvenciones que el Estado otorga a los grupos con representación "a un fondo al servicio de los represaliados".
La consulta vinculante, que tendrá un coste simbólico de dos euros por persona, se celebrará desde el lunes a las 9 horas hasta el miércoles a las 21 en la web de Primàries Barcelona y estará abierta a todos los que quieran participar.
El coordinador de la asamblea, Arnau Pont, ha defendido el deber de la formación de "representar a los cerca de 30.000 votantes" que optaron por esta candidatura en las elecciones municipales de Barcelona, encabezada por Jordi Graupera.
