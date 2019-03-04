Público
Elecciones Sánchez firma el decreto de disolución de las Cortes y el adelanto electoral

El presidente del Gobierno ha firmado este decreto antes de desplazarse a Granada para unas jornadas sobre I+D+I.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. - EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha firmado el Real Decreto de disolución de las Cortes y de convocatoria de las elecciones generales para el 28 de abril.

Fuentes del Ejecutivo han informado de que Sánchez ha firmado este decreto antes de desplazarse a Granada, donde clausura unas jornadas sobre I+D+I.

(Habrá ampliación)

