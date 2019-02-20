Público
Elecciones en Semana Santa El PSOE, dispuesto a no hacer mítines electorales el Jueves y Viernes Santo

Tras las críticas del PP, Los socialistas aseguran que les parecería una "marcianada" que Pedro Sánchez continuara su agenda de actos de campaña obviando la tradición de la Semana Santa en España.

Pedro Sánchez, el pasado 27 de noviembre en Marbella./ EFE

La dirección del PSOE está dispuesta a no celebrar mítines electorales el Jueves y el Viernes Santo y a sustituirlos por paseos por la calle en los que los candidatos puedan estar en contacto con los ciudadanos.

Tras abrir el PP el debate sobre la coincidencia de la campaña electoral con la Semana Santa, los socialistas aseguran que, aunque oficialmente no han tomado aún una decisión, les parecería una "marcianada" que el presidente Pedro Sánchez y el resto de candidatos socialistas continuarán su agenda de actos de campaña obviando la tradición de la Semana Santa en España.

Fuentes de la cúpula del partido creen que lo más "razonable" y de "sentido común" es no hacer campaña en sentido estricto el Jueves y Viernes Santo y aseguran que no han hablado del asunto con otros partidos.

Fue el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, el que abrió la espita de este asunto, cuando hace dos días defendió que los populares no van a anteponer la campaña electoral del 28 de abril a la Semana Santa y que celebrarán esta "como Dios manda".

