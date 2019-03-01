El medio The Economist le ha dedicado a Albert Rivera un duro editorial titulado "España necesita un pacto de los sobrios" tras su veto al PSOE en un posible escenario de pactos postelectorales.
La publicación tacha de "sectario" al líder de Ciudadanos. El texto, duro y firme, apuesta por una coalición entre PSOE y Ciudadanos y critica la decisión del candidato de descartar el pacto con los socialistas. En su opinión, se trata de una determinación "perturbadora". Según explican en el editorial, "Rivera corre el peligro de que su sectarismo provoque una parálisis política prolongada en España".
"Si Rivera piensa que el PSOE es una mayor amenaza a la democracia española que Vox, debería darle una vuelta", subraya el semanario británico.
En el artículo también se puede leer una frase que atribuyen al pintor español Francisco de Goya, sobre la realidad política: "El sueño de la razón genera monstruos".
La política española actual
El prestigioso periódico económico ha señalado que una de las mayores preocupaciones de los partidos españoles actuales es "intercambiar puñaladas", en vez de "confrontar los problemas de España". En esta crítica se refiere en mayor medida a PP y Ciudadanos.
Además, vuelve a arremeter contra Rivera, quien fue el candidato favorito del medio durante un tiempo, atribuyendo su discurso al tono de Vox. "La emoción y el cálculo electoral a corto plazo están perjudicando el interés nacional", afirma el artículo.
El semanario critica la decisión de la derecha, tanto de PP como de Ciudadanos, de seguir a la ultraderecha, Vox, asegurando que la política que quieren aplicar con Catalunya solo "servirá para aumentar el apoyo a la independencia". En relación con este tema, apoyan las decisiones que ha tomado Pedro Sánchez, ya que por lo menos, aseguran, "ha intentado rebajar la tensión".
