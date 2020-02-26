Estás leyendo: Ciudadanos ocupará el segundo puesto por Bizkaia y el tercero por Álava en la coalición con el PP en Euskadi

Elecciones vascas Ciudadanos ocupará el segundo puesto por Bizkaia y el tercero por Álava en la coalición con el PP en Euskadi

A este reparto se ha llegado tras concretar el preacuerdo cerrado entre Pablo Casado e Inés Arrimadas, según ha explicado el candidato a lehendakari por PP+Cs, Carlos Iturgaiz, que no ha adelantado los nombres de la candidatura.

Fotografía de archivo (27/11/2018) del expresidente del PP vasco Carlos Iturgaiz que será el candidato de la coalición de Partido Popular y Ciudadanos en las elecciones vascas de abril. - EFE
bilbao

europa press

Ciudadanos ocupará el segundo puesto por Bizkaia y el tercero por Álava en las listas de la coalición con el PP vasco para concurrir a las elecciones autonómicas del 5 de abril en la Comunidad Autónoma Vasca.

Según ha anunciado el candidato a lehendakari por PP+Cs, Carlos Iturgaiz, en una entrevista en Onda Cero, recogida por Europa Press, él mismo encabezará la candidatura por Bizkaia.

A este reparto se ha llegado tras concretar el preacuerdo cerrado entre Pablo Casado e Inés Arrimadas. "En cualquier acuerdo, en cualquier coalición, cuando se comienza a hacer hay tiras y aflojas de un lado y de otro", ha señalado, al ser preguntado por los ligeros cambios que se habrían producido en el reparto de puestos en las candidaturas respecto a lo anunciado inicialmente.

Iturgaiz no ha adelantado los nombres de la candidatura porque, según ha explicado, ha pedido al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, que hable con los presidentes territoriales (de Álava, Bizkaia y Guipúzcoa) "para que ellos den esos nombres y sean las provincias las que dictaminen" quiénes acompañarán al candidato a lehendakari.

