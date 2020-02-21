madridActualizado:
Podemos Euskadi y Ezker Anitza-IU han registrado este viernes la coalición Elkarrekin Podemos-IU para concurrir juntos, esta vez sin Equo, a las próximas elecciones autonómicas vascas, han informado estos partidos.
Esta medianoche finaliza el plazo para registrar coaliciones a las elecciones vascas. Tras conocerse que Equo, el tercer integrante de la coalición Elkarrekin Podemos, no formará parte esta vez de la misma por el "veto" del secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, los otros dos partidos que la conformaban han registrado su coalición.
Los secretarios generales de Podemos Euskadi y Ezker Anitza-IU, Lander Martínez e Isabel Salud, respectivamente, han comentado tras la firma que buscan un cambio en la política vasca.
Para Podemos Euskadi la coalición supone validar la alianza después de años de un gran trabajo en equipo. En palabras de Martínez, "estamos contentos y seguiremos trabajando por articular espacios comunes de izquierda en Euskadi que representen una alternativa a un PNV acomodado y sin ideas".
"Sabemos que Elkarrekin Podemos-IU es el nexo que puede hacer posible otras mayorías en Euskadi, y seguiremos poniendo todo por nuestra parte para que así sea", ha añadido el líder de la formación morada.
Por su parte, Isabel Salud ha señalado que "vamos a abordar estas elecciones con el objetivo de fortalecer nuestro espacio unitario en el Parlamento Vasco desde un programa compartido para cambiar el rumbo de la política vasca hacia políticas sociales, de igualdad y medioambientales"
Salud ha apostado por "poner en pie un modelo político que prime la gestión pública frente al modelo del PNV-PSE de concertación privada que agranda las diferencias entre las clases privilegiadas y la clase trabajadora vasca". EFE
