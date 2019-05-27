Las elecciones municipales en Zamora han tenido como ganador a Francisco Guarido, que los últimos cuatro años ha sido el único alcalde de IU en una capital de provincia española tras gobernar en coalición con el PSOE, pero en el próximo mandato podrá hacerlo en solitario tras lograr la mayoría absoluta.
La cómoda victoria de Guarido, que ha obtenido catorce de los veinticinco ediles de la corporación municipal, la ha logrado IU a costa del PP, que pierde cuatro concejales, y del PSOE, que baja dos, mientras que Cs se mantiene igual y no entra ninguna otra fuerza política.
Tras conocer los resultados, Guarido ha declarado que pese a la nueva situación que les da una "mayoría estable", IU continuará con su "vocación de diálogo con todos", especialmente con los grupos que les han acompañado en el último mandato, el PSOE en el equipo de Gobierno, y Cs con pactos puntuales presupuestarios.
