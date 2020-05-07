Estás leyendo: Patxi López, elegido presidente de la comisión parlamentaria para la reconstrucción social y económica

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La emergencia del coronavirus Patxi López, elegido presidente de la comisión parlamentaria para la reconstrucción social y económica

El exlehendakari y expresidente del Congreso será el presidente de la comisión encargada de acordar las medidas para reforzar el sistema sanitario y hacer frente a la crisis económica derivada de la emergencia de la covid-19. PSOE y Unidas Podemos tendrán tres puestos en la Mesa del órgano y el PP, dos.

Patxi López Congreso
El expresidente del Congreso y exlehendakari, Patxi López / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

La Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica tras la emergencia sanitaria del coronavirus ha arrancado este jueves en el Congreso, casi 20 días después del acuerdo alcanzado entre Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Casado para poner en marcha este foro en la Cámara Baja. En su sesión constitutiva se ha decidido que el presidente del órgano sea el diputado del PSOE Patxi López, exlehendakari y expresidente del Congreso.

((Habrá ampliación))

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze vuelve

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú