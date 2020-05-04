Estás leyendo: Pepe Mujica: "Si pudiera creer en Dios, diría que la pandemia es una advertencia a los 'sapiens'"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Emergencia por el coronavirus Pepe Mujica: "Si pudiera creer en Dios, diría que la pandemia es una advertencia a los 'sapiens'"

"Los autoritarismos tendrán su primavera, lo mismo que la especulación, intentarán apropiarse de valores a precio de ruina", reflexiona el el expresidente de Uruguay en un artículo.

El expresidente de Uruguay Pepe Mujica en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS
El expresidente de Uruguay Pepe Mujica en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

PÚBLICO

"Nada en demasía, decían los griegos, porque todo tiene límites y la naturaleza también, pero lo olvidamos. No se debe navegar sin timón, pero en la globalización lo olvidamos. La condujo solo la fuerza del mercado y la tecnología y no estuvo la conciencia política en este proceso", señala el expresidente de Uruguay José Alberto Mujica Cordano,​ más conocido como Pepe Mujica, en un texto publicado en El País.

Bajo el título Una advertencia a los sapiens, el exmandatario reflexiona sobre la situación actual, agravada por la pandemia, además de avisar de lo que está por llegar. "El viejo liberalismo mutó, se hizo liberismo, y abandonó su humanismo. Hoy, si pudiera creer en Dios, diría que la pandemia es una advertencia a los sapiens", añade.

En cuanto al futuro, Mujica avisa: "Los autoritarismos tendrán su primavera, lo mismo que la especulación, intentarán apropiarse de valores a precio de ruina. Habrá quienes pidan solidaridad económica y financiera para con los pobres del mundo y algún gesto de mil millonarios".

"Si la cooperación no logra mitigar a la competencia habrá tensiones geopolíticas dramáticas entre Oriente y Occidente", pronostica. Al mismo tiempo, cuestiona sobre los retos de los seres humanos como especie y como sociedad. "¿Los humanos estamos llegando al límite biológico de nuestra capacidad política? ¿Seremos capaces de reconducirnos como especie y no como clase o país? ¿Mirará lejos la política para hacer maridaje con la ciencia?", se pregunta.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze vuelve

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú