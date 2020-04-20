Estás leyendo: El PP estará en la Mesa de Reconstrucción que se reconvierte en comisión parlamentaria

Emergencia coronavirus El PP estará en la Mesa de Reconstrucción que se reconvierte en comisión parlamentaria

Sánchez quiere que la primera reunión se celebre de forma urgente.

Videoconferencia entre Sánchez y Casado
Imágenes de la reunión por videoconferencia entre el jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, y el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, que ha comenzado pasadas las 11.00 horas.

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

Finalmente, el Partido Popular participará en la llamada Mesa de Reconstrucción propuesta por el presidente del Gobierno, aunque se reconvertirá en comisión parlamentaria, una petición hecha por el partido conservador.

Según fuentes consultadas, así se decidió este lunes en la reunión por videoconferencia celebrada entre Pedro Sánchez y el líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado. La primera reunión se celebrará de forma urgente, y podría ser este mismo martes.

(Habrá ampliación)

