madridActualizado:
El portavoz de Podemos en la Comunidad de Madrid, Jesús Santos, afirma que la formación se querellará contra la presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, para que "medicalice todas las residencias". Así lo ha anunciado en el programa En la Frontera, de Juan Carlos Monedero.
"El Ayuntamiento de Alcorcón, desde el primer día, tuvo que proveer de EPIs a los trabajadores de las residencias privadas o públicas de gestión privadas", afirmó en la entrevista. "Vamos a llevar a los tribunales a Ayuso para que medicalice todas las residencias de la Comunidad", afirma.
Esta decisión viene después de que el 21 de abril el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ordenara a la Consejería de Sanidad que dotara de material sanitario a cuatro residencias de Alcorcón de manera inmediata tras una denuncia del Consistorio. Sin embargo, el portavoz de Podemos aclara que no se ha obedecido el auto del tribunal y que la situación de las residencias sigue siendo crítica.
"A día de hoy, Ayuso está más preocupada haciéndole la guerra al Gobierno Central que en ponerse a trabajar para medicalizar -como le obliga la sentencia- las residencias", afirma Santos.
"Desde podemos lo tenemos claro, sanidad, educación y dependencia son servicios esenciales públicos que deben ser gestionado por lo público para evitar que grandes lobbys empresariales ganen dinero a costa de la salud o la educación", puntualiza.
