Estás leyendo: Sánchez propone pactos de reconstrucción en comunidades y ayuntamientos "gobierne quien gobierne"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La emergencia del coronavirus Sánchez propone pactos de reconstrucción en comunidades y ayuntamientos "gobierne quien gobierne"

El presidente del Gobierno pide extender los acuerdos de reconstrucción que se debatirán en el Congreso a "los diferentes escalones de nuestra geografía". Sánchez pide prorrogar el estado de alarma con la vista puesta "por primera vez" en la desescalada del confinamiento.

09/04/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en el pleno del Congreso celebrado este jueves para aprobar una nueva prórroga del estado de alarma. / EFE
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante una intervención en el Pleno del Congreso / EFE

madrid

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha propuesto extender la denominadas mesa de reconstrucción económica y social para superar las consecuencias de la covid-19 a todas las comunidades y ayuntamientos del país. El pasado lunes, Sánchez y el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, alcanzaron un acuerdo para constituir una comisión parlamentaria en el Congreso para establecer una serie de grandes acuerdos en materia sanitaria, económica y de políticas sociales, entre otras cuestiones.

Este miércoles, el líder del Ejecutivo ha pedido conformar estos espacios de negociación en "los diferentes escalones de nuestra georafía", con el objetivo de lograr acuerdos de reconstrucción "en cada comunidad y en cada ayuntamiento, gobierne quien gobierne". Sánchez ha explicado que esta propuesta responde, entre otras cuestiones, a la necesidad de dotar de garantías para que ningún partido pueda "patrimonializar" los pactos que se puedan alcanzar.

El presidente comparece en el Congreso para solicitar una nueva prórroga del estado de alarma hasta el 9 de mayo y para informar sobre los acuerdos alcanzados y los debates mantenidos en los últimos Consejos Europeos en los que ha participado.

((Habrá ampliación))

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú