Emergencia coronavirus Sánchez prorroga el estado de alarma al 10 de mayo pero los menores podrán salir a la calle

El presidente del Gobierno explicó que será a partir del 27 de abril. Anuncia que en mayor empezará una desescalada del confinamiento más general.

Sánchez preside la reunión con el Comité Científico que asiste al Gobierno
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha presidido la reunión que ha mantenido el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa y él mismo con el comité científico que asesora al Gobierno español en esta crisis sanitaria. En la reunión han tratado las necesidades de la comunidad científica para acabar con la pandemia. -Redacción-

madrid

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este sábado una nueva prórroga del estado de alarma por otros 15 dias y que concluirá el próximo 10 de mayo, pero con un confinamiento más flexible que anteriores ocasiones, ya que se permitirá salir con menores a la calle.

La medida para los menores se empezará a aplicar a partir de 27 de abril, cuando empezará el nuevo estado de alarma, pero el presidente no explicó en qué condiciones podrán salir los niños y niñas.

Sánchez también anunció que a partir de mayo, una vez que termine esta prórroga, empezará gradualmente una desescalada del confinamiento más general.

