El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este sábado una nueva prórroga del estado de alarma por otros 15 dias y que concluirá el próximo 10 de mayo, pero con un confinamiento más flexible que anteriores ocasiones, ya que se permitirá salir con menores a la calle.
La medida para los menores se empezará a aplicar a partir de 27 de abril, cuando empezará el nuevo estado de alarma, pero el presidente no explicó en qué condiciones podrán salir los niños y niñas.
Sánchez también anunció que a partir de mayo, una vez que termine esta prórroga, empezará gradualmente una desescalada del confinamiento más general.
