Estás leyendo: Sánchez: "El único instrumento que permite salvar vidas es el estado de alarma"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La emergencia del coronavirus Sánchez: "El único instrumento que permite salvar vidas es el estado de alarma"

El presidente del Gobierno afea en el Senado al PP que provoque "incertidumbre" a la ciudadanía en un "momento crítico". "El estado de alarma no puede servir como plancha de lanzamiento para que el Gobierno tenga todo el poder", asegura el portavoz de los conservadores en el Senado, Javier Maroto.

Pedro Sáchez en el Senado
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el Senado / EFE

madrid

alexis romero

El presidente del Gobierno ha protagonizado el primer enfrentamiento parlamentario con el PP a cuenta de la prórroga del estado de alarma. El anuncio de Pablo Casado rechazando apoyar la extensión del decreto hasta el 24 de mayo ha encendido todas las alarmas en el Ejecutivo, y Sánchez ha querido lanzar una advertencia sobre esta cuestión durante la sesión de control al Gobierno celebrada este martes en el Senado.

"El único instrumento que permite luchar contra el covid, salvar vidas, es precisamente la prórroga del estado de alarma", ha asegurado Sánchez durante su respuesta a una pregunta del portavoz del Grupo Popular en la Cámara Alta, Javier Maroto. Sánchez ha afeado a los de Pablo Casado que generen "incertidumbre" a la ciudadanía en un "momento tan crítico como es el actual": "Se espera y se desea un acuerdo para la prórroga del estado de alarma entre los dos grandes partidos. Trabajemos por ello", ha instado el líder del Ejecutivo.

((Habrá ampliación))

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze vuelve

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú