"Empieza la caza": pintadas nazis en la Universidad de València contra Joan Tardà

La biblioteca Gregori Maians, gestionada por el centro, amaneció el domingo llena de grafitis con mensajes como "Tiro a Tardà" o "Judíos cámara de gas". Todo ello, horas antes de que el exdiputado participe allí en una mesa redonda este lunes. 

Una de las pintadas que aparecieron el domingo en la biblioteca de la Universidad de València. / Twitter

"Tiro a Tardà", "Judíos cámara de gas" o "Empieza la caza". Así amaneció el domingo la biblioteca Gregori Maians de la Universidad de València (UV), llena en su entrada y aledaños de pintadas con simbología nazi e incluso amenazas de muerte contra el exdiputado de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, Joan Tardà.

Estas pintadas, que ya han sido borradas por operarios del centro, llegan apenas unas horas antes de la celebración de una mesa redonda organizada por la UV en la que participará el propio Tardá este lunes a las seis de la tarde. Además de los grafitis, los vándalos también bloquearon las cerraduras de las puertas de la biblioteca con palillos y silicona, según informa Las Provincias

Aparte del expolítico, al acto, que se centra en los derechos y libertades del estado Español, también acudirán la secretaria del Moviment Estudiantil y Sindical del Jovent Republicà, Núria Marín, y el profesor de sociología de la UV, Rafael Xambó. 

Una hora antes de la mesa redonda, a las cinco de la tarde, los Grupos de Defensa de Valencia, respaldados por partidos ultraderechistas como España 2000, han convocado un acto de protesta frente a la biblioteca por considerar que el acto "fomenta la independencia de Valencia de España". 

