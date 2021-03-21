Las empresas del Ibex-35 emitieron un 22,9% más de toneladas de gases de efecto invernadero en 2019 que el conjunto de España

Las empresas que cotizan en el Ibex-35 emitieron un total de 385 millones de toneladas de gases de efecto invernadero (GEI) durante el año 2019 en los países donde operan, un 22,86% más del total de emisiones contabilizadas en el conjunto de España, cuya cifra alcanzó los 313,5 millones de toneladas.
Los datos del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica muestran que en 2019 España emitió a la atmósfera 313,5 millones de toneladas de gases de efecto invernadero, una cifra que supone un descenso del 6,2% respecto al año anterior.
Por sectores, el transporte es, de nuevo, el sector más contaminante ya que supuso en dicho ejercicio el 29% de las emisiones del total del país, es decir, 90.915.000.000 kilos, seguido de la industria con 64.581.000.000 kilos, el 20,6% y la generación de electricidad con el 13,5%, es decir, 42.322.500.000 kilogramos.
Según un informe presentado esta misma semana por Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), el total de GEI que generaron a su vez las empresas del Ibex-35, tanto fuera como dentro de España, alcanzó la cifra de 385.168.869.000 kilos en 2019, una cuantía que también cayó en un 6,2% respecto al 2018.
Entre las empresas que más contaminaron destacan las petroleras y energéticas, como Repsol con una emisión de 209,7 millones de toneladas de GEI equivalentes, el 54% de las emisiones totales de las empresas del Ibex-35; seguida de Iberdrola con 64,1 millones de toneladas y Endesa con 45,9 millones de toneladas.
En el lado contrario, las empresas cotizantes menos contaminantes fueron las bancarias y tecnológicas que mayormente están localizadas dentro del territorio nacional. Másmóvil emitió 4.700 toneladas equivalentes, Bankia 7.200 toneladas y Banco Sabadell 7.400 toneladas.
