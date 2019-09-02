Público
Encuentran a los descendientes del fusilado por el franquismo que fue exhumado con cartas personales en el bolsillo

Los técnicos encontraron en la chaqueta de Francisco Sanz Herráez las misivas que le mandó su mujer, Nieves Monzó, y un amigo suyo, Antonio Pons, con un sello procedente de Benimàmet, un barrio de Valencia.

Los nietos del fusilado encontrado en la fosa 127 de Paterna

La Asociación de Víctimas del Franquismo de la Fosa 127 del Cementerio de Paterna ha localizado a los familiares de Francisco Sanz Herráez, el republicano que fue fusilado en Paterna y cuyos restos fueron exhumados la semana pasada con varias cartas y postales manuscritas en la chaqueta que portaba.

Juan José González, presidente de la Asociación, ha informado de que han conseguido contactar con el hijo y de un nieto de Francisco Sanz, la última víctima exhumada en la fosa 127 del cementerio de Paterna. No obstante, la asociación, posteriormente, ha difundido una imagen con tres de los nietos del fusilado.

Los técnicos encontraron en la chaqueta de Francisco Sanz Herráez las misivas que le mandó su mujer, Nieves Monzó, y un amigo suyo, Antonio Pons, con un sello procedente de Benimàmet, un barrio de Valencia. Las postales de su mujer, escritas a lápiz, se han mantenido en buen estado, lo que facilitó averiguar el nombre de la víctima y de sus familiares, pero la carta procedente de su amigo no se ha conservado de igual manera, debido a que estaba escrito con pluma y las palabras se han borrado con el paso del tiempo.

La asociación ofrecerá este lunes una rueda de prensa en el cementerio de Paterna para explicar los resultados de esta búsqueda, que ha dado sus frutos.

