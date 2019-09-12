Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Encuesta del CIS Los ciudadanos se mueven entre la desconfianza y el aburrimiento

La desconfianza es el primer sentimiento que cita el 34,2% de los españoles cuando se le pregunta por la política.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Sánchez durante sus intervenciones en la sesión de investidura. CONGRESO

Pedro Sánchez durante sus intervenciones en la sesión de investidura. CONGRESO

La desconfianza es el sentimiento principal que despierta la política seguido del aburrimiento, según la encuesta que ha publicado este jueves el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).

El sondeo, elaborado entre mediados de junio y mediados de julio pasados –antes de la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez– coloca la desconfianza en primer lugar como el primer sentimiento que cita el 34,2% de los ciudadanos cuando se le pregunta por la política.

Le sigue el aburrimiento (15,8%) y la indiferencia (13,3%) como emociones negativas, y sólo una positiva, el interés (12,4%) se cuela entre los cinco primeros, antes de la irritación (9,2%).

Solo el 8,6 % de los encuestados manifiesta sentir compromiso por la política y un minoritario 3,5% asegura tener entusiasmo.

En este sondeo cuyo trabajo de campo finalizó hace dos meses, el 16,2% de los encuestados se define como socialista, seguido de un 13,5% que dice ser conservador, un 11,4% que se considera progresista y un 10,9% liberal.

La encuesta postelectoral del CIS pide también una valoración de los líderes políticos, y el presidente en funciones y líder socialista, Pedro Sánchez, se llevaba en julio –antes de su investidura fallida– la nota más alta, con 4,7 puntos.

Le seguía Alberto Garzón (IU), con 3,8; el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, con 3,5; el de podemos, Pablo Iglesias, con 3,4; el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, con 3,3 y el de Vox, Santiago Abascal (2,5).

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad