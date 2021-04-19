Estás leyendo: Gobierno y oposición rozan el empate técnico a las puertas de las elecciones de Madrid, según el CIS

Encuesta del CIS Gobierno y oposición rozan el empate técnico a las puertas de las elecciones de Madrid, según el CIS

Los dos bloques y los cuatro principales partidos a nivel estatal crecen en abril respecto a la encuesta del mes de marzo. El PP es el que más crece, seguido de Unidas Podemos, Vox y el PSOE, mientras que Ciudadanos se hunde a niveles de las elecciones de noviembre de 2020. Los socialistas siguen por encima del 30% en estimación de voto y aventajan de manera notable al resto de formaciones.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c), posa junto la vicepresidenta tercera, Yolanda Díaz (i), la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo (2-i), la vicepresidenta segunda, Nadia Calviño (2-d), y la vicepresidenta cuarta del Gobierno y mi
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, junto a las vicepresidentas del Ejecutivo. Kiko Huesca / EFE

El barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas del mes de abril ofrece prácticamente un empate técnico entre los bloques de la izquierda (con el Gobierno de coalición de PSOE y Unidas Podemos a la cabeza) y la oposición de las derechas (PP, Vox y Ciudadanos). Según las estimaciones de la última encuesta del CIS la derecha estaría en un 42,7% en estimación de voto frente a un 42,2% que sumarían los de Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias.

Se trata del primer estudio del organismo público realizado después del terremoto político desatado con la presentación de la moción de censura fallida en la Región de Murcia, tras la salida de Pablo Iglesias del Ejecutivo de coalición y a las puertas de las elecciones autonómicas de la Comunidad de Madrid.

