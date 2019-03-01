Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Hazte Oír Encuesta: ¿Crees que el nuevo autobús de Hazte Oír es "libertad de expresión"?

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Autobús de Hazte Oír.

Autobús de Hazte Oír.

¿Se debería prohibir el nuevo autobús de Hazte Oír o sus mensajes se deben enmarcar en la libertad de expresión? El Ayuntamiento de Madrid lo tiene claro: no se puede desautorizar porque entra dentro del "marco de la liberta de expresión". No lo tiene tan claro el Consistorio de València, que todavía tiene que estudiar  "si los mensajes que pretende lanzar este vehículo suponen un delito de odio", en cuyo caso prohibirían su circulación. ¿Pero tú qué opinas?

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad