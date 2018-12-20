ENCUESTA | ¿Debería salir Zaplana de la cárcel para tratar su enfermedad en un hospital?

Público
Enfermo de leucemia, lleva seis meses en prisión incondicional y sin fianza como investigado por delitos de cohecho, blanqueo de capitales, malversación y prevaricación en el marco del caso Erial, cuyo sumario se ha declarado secreto.

Eduardo Zaplana, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Varios políticos han pedido este jueves "humanidad" para el expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana Eduado Zaplana, que sufre leucemia desde 2005. Este martes tuvo que ser trasladado al Hospital La Fe de València desde el centro penitenciario de Picassent para hacerle una revisión programada.

Lleva seis meses en prisión incondicional y sin fianza como investigado por su implicación en delitos de cohecho, blanqueo de capitales, malversación y prevaricación en el marco del caso Erial, cuyo sumario se ha declarado secreto.

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y el presidente de la Comunidad Valencia, Ximo Puig, coinciden al pedir “humanidad” para Zaplana y solicitan que sea tratado de su enfermedad en un hospital y no en la cárcel.

Otros políticos han utilizado Twitter para pedir que Zaplana pueda salir de prisión, como el senador de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu, que cree que expresidente de la Generalitat "debe ser excarcelado como cualquier preso en su situación".

