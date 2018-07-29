El PSOE ganaría las elecciones generales, de celebrarse ahora, con un 26,6 por ciento de votos, situándose 2,2 puntos por encima del PP, que se quedaría con el 24,4 por ciento de los sufragios, según el sondeo 'Pulso político y social' elaborado por Metroscopia para Diario de Sevilla a partir de dos encuestas consecutivas realizadas entre los pasados días 16 y 25 de julio.
Según este estudio, por detrás de PSOE y PP se situarían, en tercer lugar, Ciudadanos (Cs), al que se le atribuye un 20,1 por ciento de intención de voto, y Unidos Podemos, que con un 16,1 por ciento de los sufragios sería la cuarta fuerza más votada.
En la primera oleada de esta encuesta se completaron 2.200 entrevistas telefónicas, y en la segunda, otras 1.300. Los resultados se estiman en el supuesto de una participación del 64 por ciento.
Podemos obtendría cinco puntos menos que en los comicios de 2016
De esta manera, y según este sondeo, el PSOE lograría 3,9 puntos más de intención de voto respecto a las elecciones generales de 2016 -cuando se quedó con el 22,7 por ciento de los sufragios-, mientras que el PP perdería 8,6 puntos en relación a dichos comicios, cuando obtuvo el 33 por ciento de votos.
Por su parte, Cs mejoraría en siete puntos su resultado de hace dos años -pasando del 13,1 al 20,1 por ciento de votos-, mientras que Unidos Podemos obtendría cinco puntos menos que en 2016, cuando logró un 21,1 por ciento de los sufragios.
El estudio incluye también datos sobre la valoración de los principales líderes políticos. Así, el secretario general del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el presidente de Cs, Albert Rivera, se sitúan como los mejor valorados al recibir, cada uno, el aprobado por parte del 43 por ciento de los encuestados. Al líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, lo aprueba el 29 por ciento, mientras que el recién elegido presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, logra el aprobado entre el 27 por ciento.
